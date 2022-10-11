Police: Law enforcement shoot dogs during attack that left one woman hospitalized

The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was...
The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two dogs.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pitbulls.

Per a police spokesperson, the woman was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls at around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot one of the dogs.

Another EPD officer arrived when the other dog started running toward them as if they were going to attack. Whether the dogs died from their injuries is yet to be confirmed.

The woman was initially taken to Bladen Hospital, but there is no word about her condition so far.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say

Latest News

Washington-Warren Airport to open drone school
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
ECU football looks to remedy errors following loss at Tulane
ECU football looks to remedy errors following loss at Tulane
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
Eastern Carolina airport to open drone school
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide