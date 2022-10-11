Pitt County leaders hold event to keep residents informed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Promoting transparency is one of the main goals of Pitt County leaders. Tuesday morning, they met to share more about what they’re doing to keep the public informed.

There’s almost always something happening in Pitt County, but getting the word out isn’t always easy.

To help with that, Pitt County leaders and county departments gathered at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation building to talk about some important dates coming up.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher described the event as “an idea that our public information office came up with in order to fulfill our commitment to transparency and to make sure that we get our information out to our media partners in a timely fashion so that the public is aware of the different and exciting things that are going on within county government.”

Attendees were invited to speak with county leaders, along with officials in emergency management, economic development, and public health.

“Talking about things that vary from social services, to elections, operation greenlight, the register of deeds office move, and some exciting additional information about that,” Gallagher said. “It’s a way to share information and give a sneak preview of some of the things to come.”

For Deputy Director of Elections Lora Maynard, one date she wants people to keep in mind is Election Day.

“We have an election on November 8th and then we have our one-stop early voting that starts next Thursday, October 20th, and the early voting will go through Saturday, November 5th, the Saturday right before the election,” Maynard said.

County leaders say they want people living in the area to feel involved in what’s going on around them.

“An informed public is a better public, and we are committed to fulfilling our mission through public service to serve the public and making sure they’re informed is a key component to that,” Gallagher said.

Another event to keep in mind is the Pitt County Holiday Safety Fair on December 1st. That’s at Alice F. Keene District Park with activities and safety information for all ages.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.