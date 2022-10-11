Onslow County Schools principal of the year named

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.

Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning.

Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010. She has been leading Swansboro Elementary School for the last six years.

“From day one, Ms. Highsmith has supported me as a teacher, made me feel a part of the SBES family, and continues to support me through my educational journey,” said first-grade teacher Laura Battle. “Ms. Highsmith shows up every day with a positive attitude. She provides us with opportunities to work together to build relationships and has a positive impact on everyone she meets.”

Highsmith will now go on to compete at the regional level.

Page Highsmith, Swansboro Elementary School, named OCS Principal of the Year. (LAURI CROWDER | Onslow County Schools)

