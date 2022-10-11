Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one of which was stolen out of Pender County, and about $10,000 in cash.

Deputies say 25-year-old Daquan Wainwright and 18-year-old London Kebe were both arrested following the investigation that also led to the seizure of a 2012 Audi. A freeze and search warrant of their bank account also led to a seizure of $10,000 more in cash.

Deputies say they seized drugs, guns and some $10,000 in cash during the raid. (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

Here is how Wainwright was charged:

12 counts of trafficking opium or heroin

2 counts of trafficking marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacturing cocaine

Manufacturing marijuana

2 counts of conspiring to sell or deliver heroin

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Here is how Kebe was charged:

Trafficking opium or heroin

Trafficking marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Manufacturing marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manufacturing Schedule-II substance

The sheriff’s office says on Sept. 29th, deputies responded to a call for a domestic-related “incident” at Eider Loop Road outside of Jacksonville. While there, deputies say they saw and smelled marijuana. A search warrant led to the arrests.

WITN is told that Wainwright is jailed under a $1.7 million secured bond. Kebe is jailed under a $258,000 secured bond.

