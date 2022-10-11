New Pitt County Department of Social Services director named

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a new social services department director in one Eastern Carolina county.

Pitt County has announced that Sharon Rochelle will be the new Pitt County Department of Social Services director.

The county says that Rochelle succeeds Suzanne Gray who was made interim director in September.

“On behalf of the Pitt County Department of Social Services Board, I am thrilled that Ms. Sharon Rochelle has chosen to serve our community as our new permanent director,” Catherine Nelson, Department of Social Services Board chair says. “She brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to the agency pertinent to the needs of our most vulnerable populations living in our communities. Along with other board members, I look forward to introducing Sharon to key community partners.”

WITN is told that Rochelle worked for the Powhatan County Department of Social Services in Powhatan, Virginia since 2014 as director.

The director of social services is responsible for the administration of all state and federal Social Services programs and for the day-to-day operations of the agency.

“I consider it a privilege and an honor to be appointed as the Pitt County Director of Social Services,” Rochelle says. “I would like to thank the Pitt County Department of Social Services Board for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to working with an amazing group of people who are deeply committed to serving the Pitt County community.”

More information can be found by calling the public information office at (252) 902-2955.

