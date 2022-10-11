Military exercise taking place at Marine Corps Station Cherry Point

Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - A military base in the east is conducting training that may impact some nearby residents.

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will conduct a full scale sudden crisis training exercise Tuesday on base.

During the exercise, normal base and gate operations will continue.

Local residents and boaters are advised that the Federal waterside boundaries of Slocum, Hancock Creek, and the Neuse River will be closed to the public.

The exercise will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Residents should expect heightened activity by military personnel, civilian law enforcement, and first responders on surrounding waterways.

Once the exercise concludes, the waterways will re-open to the public.

