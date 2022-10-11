Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend for stealing at least four brass animal statues from a cemetery, according to officials.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, was responsible for the thefts that happened back in August at Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a stolen truck that was spotted in a neighborhood. When they arrived, they found Villalobos behind the wheel.

Deputies said Villalobos drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision. He then sped away.

Deputies found the truck in another subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a home in that neighborhood.

For Saturday’s incident, Villalobos has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he is facing charges for the stolen truck.

He is also facing charges related to the brass statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes case, Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested and charged Sept. 13. She is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
File Graphic
New Bern police investigating after one person shot

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
This was the last deployment for the Harriers from Cherry Point which have been used by Marines...
Harriers return to Cherry Point after squad’s final deployment
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during South Carolina school trip
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime