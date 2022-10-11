Man arrested on drug charges after chase

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they worked with the NCIS and FBI to investigate and arrest a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, investigators tried to stop Andrew Arrowwood when he drove away, causing a chase. Arrowwood was arrested on Hubert Boulevard in Hubert and found with more than 1-1/2 ounces of fentanyl. Investigators say they also recovered marijuana and crystal meth that he threw out of the vehicle during the chase.

Here is how Arrowwood was charged:

Trafficking opioids by possession

Trafficking opioids by transport

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-I controlled substance

Manufacture schedule-I controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony flee to elude with motor vehicle

Resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement official

WITN is told that Arrowwood was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

