Man arrested on drug charges after chase

Andrew Arrowwood
Andrew Arrowwood(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they worked with the NCIS and FBI to investigate and arrest a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, investigators tried to stop Andrew Arrowwood when he drove away, causing a chase. Arrowwood was arrested on Hubert Boulevard in Hubert and found with more than 1-1/2 ounces of fentanyl. Investigators say they also recovered marijuana and crystal meth that he threw out of the vehicle during the chase.

Here is how Arrowwood was charged:

  • Trafficking opioids by possession
  • Trafficking opioids by transport
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-I controlled substance
  • Manufacture schedule-I controlled substance
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
  • Simple possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felony flee to elude with motor vehicle
  • Resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement official

WITN is told that Arrowwood was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

