Man arrested on drug charges after chase
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they worked with the NCIS and FBI to investigate and arrest a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, investigators tried to stop Andrew Arrowwood when he drove away, causing a chase. Arrowwood was arrested on Hubert Boulevard in Hubert and found with more than 1-1/2 ounces of fentanyl. Investigators say they also recovered marijuana and crystal meth that he threw out of the vehicle during the chase.
Here is how Arrowwood was charged:
- Trafficking opioids by possession
- Trafficking opioids by transport
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-I controlled substance
- Manufacture schedule-I controlled substance
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony flee to elude with motor vehicle
- Resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement official
WITN is told that Arrowwood was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.