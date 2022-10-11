Greenville Police holding meeting on school safety

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is hosting a meeting focused on school safety.

The Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will meet on October 11th to discuss police deployment when there are intruders in a school.

They will also cover how parents can talk to their children about school violence.

The meeting will be open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at Town Hall.

