First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain arrives during Thursday commutes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny stretch of weather that started last week will come to an end Thursday. A strong cold front powered by cold air out of Canada will push heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms through the East, creating conditions that warrant a First Alert Weather Day designation. Rainfall totals will range between 0.5″ to 1.0″ for inland areas while a few coastal communities could see 1-2″. Hydroplaning will be possible during periods of heavier rain.

Heavy rain, particularly along the coast, will come down during the morning and evening commutes, creating potential for hydroplaning. (WITN Weather)

The heaviest rain will likely move in during the mid to late morning. The intensity and coverage of the rain will taper off through the afternoon and evening, however the last drops won’t clear the coast until the pre-dawn hours of Friday. The timing of the heaviest rain will help limit the severe thunderstorm potential, keeping air temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds will gust to 20-30 mph as the downpours arrive for inland communities, with 25-35 mph gusts along the coast.

