ECU football looks to remedy errors following loss at Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University football fell to Tulane on Saturday 24-9. The Pirates (3-3, 1-2) said Tuesday they have to fix the errors before their next time out. They are working on the remedy.

“It’s things that they know, so you just try to coach up how to play the ball better, whether it’s offensively or defensively. You coach up a decision... how we can make a better decision. We’re always looking at how we can do things better as coaches,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “It’s a game played in real-time, and somebody is going to make the play and somebody isn’t. You just try to do the best job you can of addressing it and I think you do; I think you very directly address it.”

ECU hosts Memphis this Saturday night for homecoming. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM.

