The City of Greenville to host meeting about potential pedestrian crossing

Pedestrian crossing
Pedestrian crossing(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A meeting is being held to take public input on a proposed pedestrian crossing in Greenville.

The new crossing would be located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, and would cross Tenth Street.

Tuesday’s meeting will allow residents to learn about design options for the project and give feedback to city staff.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. at the ECU Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on the 4th floor.

