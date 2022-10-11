Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Near average temperatures hold even as sun breaks increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday’s cloudy skies will be much clearer today as high pressure pushes out the gray. Highs will stay in the low 70s despite the increased sunshine. The northeast breeze we had yesterday will be back again today, blowing at a light to moderate 5 to 10 mph. The high pressure system is set to move northeastward which will eventually shift our wind direction and allow cloud cover to move back into the region. These changes are set to occur Wednesday, setting the stage for a wet and soggy Thursday.

A strong jet stream will begin to move into the Ohio Valley later tonight, strengthening an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes and pushing an incoming cold front closer to the East. The strength of the weather system will allow for a strong cold front to approach Eastern NC Wednesday evening. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible. Due to the timing of the system and position of the front will limit any severe weather potential that, as of now, looks unlikley. With heavy rain becoming a concern, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday. Rainfall totals could be between 0.5″ and 1.5″. The good news is the rain will be out to sea by sunrise Friday and sunny skies will return to the area just in time for the ECU Football Game on Saturday.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind NE 4-8

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High of 76. Wind: SE 7-12

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 75. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

