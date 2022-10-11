Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Near average temperatures hold even as sun breaks increase
More sunshine is expected for the East today, however clouds and rain are on the docket later in the week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday’s cloudy skies will be much clearer today as high pressure pushes out the gray. Highs will stay in the low 70s despite the increased sunshine. The northeast breeze we had yesterday will be back again today, blowing at a light to moderate 5 to 10 mph. The high pressure system is set to move northeastward which will eventually shift our wind direction and allow cloud cover to move back into the region. These changes are set to occur Wednesday, setting the stage for a wet and soggy Thursday.
A strong jet stream will begin to move into the Ohio Valley later tonight, strengthening an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes and pushing an incoming cold front closer to the East. The strength of the weather system will allow for a strong cold front to approach Eastern NC Wednesday evening. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible. Due to the timing of the system and position of the front will limit any severe weather potential that, as of now, looks unlikley. With heavy rain becoming a concern, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday. Rainfall totals could be between 0.5″ and 1.5″. The good news is the rain will be out to sea by sunrise Friday and sunny skies will return to the area just in time for the ECU Football Game on Saturday.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind NE 4-8
Wednesday
Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High of 76. Wind: SE 7-12
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 75. Wind S 10-15
Friday
Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15
