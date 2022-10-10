Washington to consider adopting social district

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today.

Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.

The vote comes less than week after Greenville’s social districts went into operation.

The council will vote on adopting the proposed plan at its regular meeting at 5:30 at the City Council Chambers, Room 214, Municipal Building, 102 E. Second St, Washington.

