Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died.

New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive. They do say it was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

