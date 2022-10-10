Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died.

New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive. They do say it was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
New Bern police investigating after one person shot
Tyler Police Department is investigating
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
Crime scene
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
Tyasia Cherry
Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman
Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them

Latest News

PCS works with Kindergarten students to make them bilingual by 5th grade.
Pitt Co students on track to graduate 5th grade as bilingual learners
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them