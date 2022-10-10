Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot.

Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd.

They found two Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile sitting in two separate cars in the parking lot.

The investigation led them to search both cars, and inside, officers found two handguns and two stolen firearm magazines. One handgun, an AR-15 pistol, was reported stolen from Edgecombe County.

Council was charged with possession of a stolen handgun and misdemeanor larceny of the two firearm magazines from Dunham’s Sports. He received a $5,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody at the magistrate’s office.

The 16-year-old teen was also charged with possession of a handgun and released to his parent.

The Rocky Mount Police Department continues to investigate this case and additional charges may be pending.

