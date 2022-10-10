Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light to moderate cloud cover will pass across our skies intermittently through early evening. Sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s will be the big weather story for your Tuesday. By Wednesday, an area of high pressure anchored across Eastern NC will begin to move offshore, delivering with it a southwesterly breeze. As a result temperatures may reach the middle 70s, a slight increase in humidity is possible and additional cloud cover.

A strong jet stream will begin to move into the Ohio Valley by Tuesday night, strengthening an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. The strength of the weather system will allow for a strong cold front to approach Eastern NC Wednesday evening. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible and as of now there is not a severe weather threat. With heavy rain becoming a concern, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday. Rainfall totals could be between 0.5″ and 1.5″. The good news is the rain will be out to sea by Friday, and sunny weather will return to the area just in time for the ECU Football Game on Saturday.

Monday Night

Mostly clear and cool. Low of 49. Wind NE-5

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind NE 3-6

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High of 76. Wind: SE 7-12

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 75. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

