Rocky Mount: Officers saw a pitbull actively attacking a man and woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Animal Control took custody of a dog that attacked neighbors and bit responding officers.

Rocky Mount Police responded to a report of an animal bite in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When they arrived, officers saw a pitbull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78.

The officer called to the scene was bitten in the thigh. She fired her weapon twice and struck the dog.

The Joyners were taken to ECU Health with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The Rocky Mount Police Officer was treated and released from UNC Nash Healthcare.

During the attack, owner Julie Proctor,62, got a hold of the animal until Rocky Mount Animal Control Officers were able to take custody of the dog. The investigation determined that the dog was running loose when the Joyners, who are neighbors, were attacked.

Proctor was cited for a city violation regarding the running / restraint of large animals.

