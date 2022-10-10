North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts

Motorist fills up gas at Circle K in Greenville
Motorist fills up gas at Circle K in Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production.

The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Eastern Carolina, prices have risen on average by 30 cents per gallon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Jacksonville is now sitting at $3.45. That is up from $3.18 last week and 39 cents higher than a year ago.

In New Bern, the average gas prices are sitting at $3.49 cents per gallon. That is 32 cents higher than last week, according to AAA.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 today. The national average is up 22 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

