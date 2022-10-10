Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022

(https://www.123rf.com/)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Monday, October 10 is world mental health day.

It raises awareness and mobilizes efforts to support mental health.

In 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms jumped 31% among kids 12 to 17 years old.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 9 out of 10 adults think the U.S. is in a crisis.

But even with these higher numbers, the stigma surrounding mental health has been slowly going away and many issues are finally getting attention.

Mental health involves someone’s social, emotional, and psychological well-being and affects feelings, thoughts, and actions.

Of all the types of disorders, statistics show just over 18% of the U.S. population suffer from anxiety.

A great way to observe is to discuss it openly with loved ones.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

