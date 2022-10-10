Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Chowan County after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive Friday.

Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler.

Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the home. He was given medical aid by deputies and EMS workers but was pronounced dead at ECU Health Chowan Hospital.

Deputies haven’t released the child’s name, nor have they said how long he had been missing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
New Bern police investigating after one person shot
Tyler Police Department is investigating
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
Crime scene
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
Tyasia Cherry
Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman
Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them

Latest News

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
PCS works with Kindergarten students to make them bilingual by 5th grade.
Pitt Co students on track to graduate 5th grade as bilingual learners
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them