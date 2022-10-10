Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Chowan County after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive Friday.

Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler.

Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the home. He was given medical aid by deputies and EMS workers but was pronounced dead at ECU Health Chowan Hospital.

Deputies haven’t released the child’s name, nor have they said how long he had been missing.

