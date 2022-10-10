Kinston Fire Department visiting elementary schools to teach fire awareness

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department in the east is observing Annual National Fire Safety Week by holding several events for local schools.

The Kinston Fire Department will be at different elementary schools in Lenoir County during the week of October 10th.

They are covering both public and private schools for the largest number of total students they have ever hosted.

The events will consist of ten, ten minute educational stations to teach students about fire safety.

The schedule and locations for this week’s events are as follows:

Monday, October 10: Southeast Elementary pre-school, Pink Hill Elementary School, and Hope Preparatory School

Tuesday, October 11: Northwest Elementary School, and Northeast Elementary School

Wednesday, October 12: Northeast Elementary School, Parrott Academy, and Bethel Christian Academy

Thursday, October 13: Southwood Elementary, Banks Elementary, Contentnea-Savannah Elementary School

Friday October 14: Moss Hill Elementary School, Banks Elementary School, Pink Hill Elementary School

