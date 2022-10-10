ENC nonprofits hear from candidates running for office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candidate meeting allowed those on the Pitt County ballot to speak on issues which concern nonprofit organizations.

Of the 10 candidates running for Pitt County office, seven spoke directly to local nonprofit staff, volunteers and those served by the agencies.

Local business owner Patricia Shegas came to see what candidates had to say about their potential handling of nonprofit issues. She’s donated funds from her business and volunteered her time to contribute to many local organizations.

“I can only hope that they there will be an impact and they listen, and they hear us,” said Shegas. “And that they move forward in a positive way and not the bickering that they do.”

David Heinen, North Carolina Center for Nonprofits Vice President of Advocacy, said nonprofits are about 10 percent of the economy and 10 percent of the workforce in the state.

“They are really lacking in resources right now, about three quarters of nonprofits are not fully staffed, and they are lacking in financial resources,” said Heinen.

Each candidate had 90 seconds to answer nonprofit concerns involving topics like senior transportation, food bank resources, affordable health care, after-school programs, resources of the growing Latino population and how to combat the struggle of affordable housing.

Whykeshia White, Food Bank CENC at Greenville branch director, said she was really looking for the support at this event.

“We are really trying to continue to be a staple in the community and let our community members know we are here for them,” said White. “Just really have advocates in the political ring and advocate for what we are doing in the communities.”

The nonprofits that attended were all required to be non-partisan.

Early voting begins on Thursday Oct. 20. Official Election Day is Nov. 8.

