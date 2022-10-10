Dune restoration work this week on Highway 12

The DOT says it will be reconstructing the protective dunes along Highway 12 on Pea Island.
The DOT says it will be reconstructing the protective dunes along Highway 12 on Pea Island.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be busy this week on the Outer Banks continuing to fix damage caused by Hurricane Ian.



Those dunes were weakened when Ian moved through, and the highway was shut down for a time during the storm.

Highway crews ask that drivers slow down on the coastal highway and pay attention to traffic control devices while this work is being done.

