Dune restoration work this week on Highway 12

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be busy this week on the Outer Banks continuing to fix damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The DOT says it will be reconstructing the protective dunes along Highway 12 on Pea Island.

Those dunes were weakened when Ian moved through, and the highway was shut down for a time during the storm.

Highway crews ask that drivers slow down on the coastal highway and pay attention to traffic control devices while this work is being done.

