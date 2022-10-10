District attorney says no charges against Raleigh police officers for killing man tossing Molotov cocktails at them

Screenshot of video released by the Raleigh Police Department of a lethal police shooting in May
Screenshot of video released by the Raleigh Police Department of a lethal police shooting in May(Raleigh Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There will be no charges filed against several Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man back on May 7th. The man was seen on video throwing Molotov cocktails at them.

Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, drove a silver van into the parking lot of the Raleigh Police Southeast District Station on Rock Quarry Road and set two police vehicles on fire, police said.

Video released from police body and surveillance cameras showed Nunez tossing multiple cocktails at police officers as they approached him. After multiple warnings from officers to stop, police opened fire, hitting the man 11 times with gunfire.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced today that the four officers had a legal right to use lethal force, noting that within a three-minute period some 30 commands to stop were given to Nunez, though he continued to throw four more cups of inflamed liquid toward one of the officers.

The D.A. said at any time, Nunez could have turned his attacks toward vehicles passing on the nearby road, and that Nunez posed “a threat of imminent deadly harm to the officers and to other members of the public.”

