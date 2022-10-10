Crews removing “S-Curves” from Highway 12

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews on Monday began removing a two-mile section of old Highway 12.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation started removing pavement and protective sandbags on the stretch of the coastal highway known as the ‘S-Curves’.

Portions of the road being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge, which opened to traffic on July 28.

The ‘S-Curves’ area had been one of the most vulnerable sections of Highway 12, periodically facing ocean overwash that forced closures of the road during nor’easters and tropical weather events. In fact, the bypassed area has been covered in water and sand three times in the last month, during tidal surges caused by Hurricanes Earl, Fiona, and Ian.

Removing the pavement and sandbags is expected to take about six weeks. Once the removal is complete, the area will be returned to the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

WITN is told that crews will be able to complete the work without disrupting traffic on Highway 12.

