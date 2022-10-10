Opportunity for community to discuss nonprofit concerns in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) is hosting the 2022 Pitt County Candidate Forum on nonprofit concerns on Monday, October 10th, from 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. at the Pitt County Council on Aging.

The forum is being organized by a coalition of seven local nonprofit organizations with support from the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.

The forum is open to all candidates whose names appear on Pitt County ballots for the offices of US Congress, NC Senate, and NC House.

The event will focus on issues of particular concern to the nonprofit sector and Pitt County residents.

Those in attendance with being to speak directly with local nonprofit staff and volunteers, along with the opportunity to share personal campaign priorities and vision for the future of Pitt County and North Carolina.

