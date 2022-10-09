Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48.

The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.

The three suspects were identified as 31-year-old Dontavious Holley, 21-year-old Jacqueline Hudson and a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to police, Holley was charged with Conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and armed robbery. He is under a $90,000 secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

Hudson was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery along with two active warrants from Virginia. She is currently in the Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The 17-year-old juvenile is in a local juvenile detention center. He was charged with conspiracy to commit Robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to Kill, armed robbery, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was located according to investigators. That person in currently in a local hospital receiving treatment.

