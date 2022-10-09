A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7.

Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers.

WITN talked to one couple who had just moved to North Carolina from Fuji. They told us they were amazed by the flower field.

“Coming from Fuji, we don’t have sunflowers, you know, we have lots of, well, lots of pictures, you know, its a dream, so it’s like an island girl actually going to the sunflower farm,” said Fane Vave. “So, I sent it last night to friends in fuji saying look what I’m actually going to be doing tomorrow.”

Admissions fees are only eight dollars and are free for kids under two.

While attending, you can purchase a single steam sunflower for one dollar or a bouquet for twelve. They also have hayrides, a baby cow you can pet, and of course, many flavors of ice cream.

Their hours are listed below.

Monday-Friday: 3:00-Sundown

Saturday: 10:00am-Sundown

Sunday: 1:00pm- Sundown

