Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Refreshing cool start to your Sunday, quiet fall weather pattern continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most locations this morning started out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you are not a big fan of the cool temperatures, do not worry. A quick warmup will happen later today as temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s, nearing 70. The sunshine will be abundant, you won’t miss it!

By Sunday night, A little moisture may slowly creep into our area, increasing humidity slightly leading to partly cloudy skies. As of now rain chances are minimal, but if the moisture increases I may add a small amount of precip going into your Monday

The next rain chance appears to be Thursday when a front from the west will sweep some moisture toward ENC. The later part of the day or evening appears to have the highest chance. Rain may be gone by mid morning Friday, however one of our computer model brings the rain in slower and has it leaving slower as well. We will narrow down this forecast this week.

Hurricane Julia is forecast to move across Nicaragua Sunday afternoon. It is likely to drop back down to tropical storm strength after landfall. Flash floods and mudslides are likely for several Central American counties from Julia. No impacts are anticipated for ENC.

Sunday

Sunny and seasonal. High of 71. Wind NE-3-6

Monday

Partly sunny and pleasant. High of 72. Wind NE-5

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 74. Wind E 3-6

Wednesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 76. Wind: SE-4

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with showers forming. High of 78. Wind S 10-15

