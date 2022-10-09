Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday.

The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.

“The vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need,” says Chad Singleton, Director, PCAS.

It is a North Carolina Law for “the owner of every dog and cat over four months of age shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies.”

In Pitt County, owners of dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated in accordance with this law are subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.

For more information visit, www.PittCountync.gov/RabiesClinic or call PCAS at 252-902-1725.

