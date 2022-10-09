Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

Pitt County Animal Services to host rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats
Pitt County Animal Services to host rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats(Pitt County Animal Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday.

The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.

“The vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need,” says Chad Singleton, Director, PCAS.

It is a North Carolina Law for “the owner of every dog and cat over four months of age shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies.”

In Pitt County, owners of dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated in accordance with this law are subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.

For more information visit, www.PittCountync.gov/RabiesClinic or call PCAS at 252-902-1725.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Crime scene
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

Latest News

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine
File Graphic
New Bern police investigating after one person shot
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game