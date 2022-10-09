People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye.

A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really great festival, lots to see and do, music, food.”

It’s become a tradition for several families to get out and enjoy some great entertainment.

“I think just the vendors, the atmosphere, music, like she said, the food, it’s all good, and it’s a good way to spend your day,” said another local festivalgoer, Kevin Kesterson.

Not only do the attendees love their time at Mum Fest, but so do the vendors. In addition, a local artist, Hannah Brobest shares how she became a part of the festivities.

“So my mom actually told me about it originally, and she said, Hannah, this thing is amazing. You got to get involved in this. Like, let’s do it together,” Brobst said. “So to me, this is just a really great opportunity to spend some time with my mom and really do something that we both love and she that love with everyone here.”

Mum Fest runs through three streets and along the beautiful waterfront of New Bern, so whether attendees come for the food, shopping, or atmosphere, there is something to ensure everyone has a great time.

If you haven’t got enough of Mum Fest or haven’t been before, mark your calendars for October 21st and 22nd, where you’ll be able to explore New Bern’s Mum Feast and experience the local food.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.