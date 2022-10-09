North Carolina holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24

Late interception for Heels sealed the road win
Drake Maye (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Drake Maye (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)(Rerinhold Matay | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, as North Carolina overcame a huge effort by Tyler Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division.

Josh Downs had a receiving touchdown and Omarion Hampton ran for another score for North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC).

Van Dyke completed 42 of 57 passes for 496 yards — the second-most in Miami history, behind Stephen Morris’ 566 in 2012 — and three touchdowns for Miami (2-3, 0-1).

Down 27-24, Miami initially appeared to recover an onside kick with about 2 minutes left; Al Blades Jr. dove along the sideline to knock the ball inbounds and the Hurricanes seemed poised to take over. The play was overturned by replay, which saw that Blades had stepped out of bounds and therefore couldn’t touch the ball.

North Carolina punted the ball back to Miami with 1:14 left, but Van Dyke was picked off with 8 seconds remaining.

At 2-0 in the ACC and 5-1 overall, North Carolina will likely get on the radar of more AP Top 25 voters. But getting into the poll on Sunday might be tough; the Tar Heels had just the 37th-most poll points this week, and appeared on only two ballots.

North Carolina is at Duke next Saturday.

