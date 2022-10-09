Military maintained presence in Baltic region after over 20 years

They returned home Oct. 9 from deployment
Harries conducting fly over USS Kearsarge
Harries conducting fly over USS Kearsarge(MEF Communication Strategy & Operations)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CORPS BASE CAME LEJUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Sailors and Marines in the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) returned home after finishing a seven-month deployment with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).

The deployment marked the first time an ARG and MEU maintained a six-month presence in the Baltic region in over 20 years.

“Our time in the Baltics and the High North was particularly valuable,” said Col. Paul C. Merida, commanding officer, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. “I think all of us in the 22nd MEU came away extremely impressed with the level of military professionalism that our friends in the region possess and the level of enthusiasm for real, integrated defense cooperation was profound wherever we visited. I believe future east coast MEUs will find the High North and the Baltics not only a challenging training environment but a region full of very capable friends and allies.”

More than 4,000 Marines and Sailors assisted in 15 countries with a wide range of training and exercises promoting stability, increasing interoperability, sustaining combat readiness, and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with both NATO Allies and partners.

At the end of the operations in the Baltic region, the ARG-MEU successfully completed a cumulative 29 port visits across the ARG visiting 14 NATO Allied and partner countries

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
Tyler Police Department is investigating
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

Latest News

Russell's First Alert Weather 1009
Russell's First Alert Weather 1009
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
NCEL 10-8
ECU football falls at Tulane