Tropical Storm Julia drenching Central America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Julia made landfall over the eastern coast of Nicaragua early Sunday and continued to move westward through the nation. The main impacts are flash floods and mudslides for Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Southern Mexico. The system is emerging off the west of Nicaragua, but is expected to continue weakening as it hugs the coast through El Salvador Monday.

Tropical Storm Julia (WITN)

Floods, and mudslides from the heavy rain will be the major risks for Central America from Julia. No impacts are expected for the United States.

The rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet and will remain so for the next few days.

