Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday.
Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.