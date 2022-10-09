Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.”(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday.

Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot.

