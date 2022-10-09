Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday.

Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.