A fight in Kinston left three serverly injured and one shot

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three girls with deep cut wounds and one person shot.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.

When they left to go to West New Bern Road, officers were told that serval victims were on the way to UNC Lenoir.

At UNC Lenoir, police found all three girls suffering from severe lacerations due to the fight. Two of them were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for further treatment and remain in critical condition.

They later found a fourth male victim being treated at ECU Health Medical Center for gunshot injuries. Police determined those injuries also came from the fight.

Police say Alawisha Fields,30, of Kinston was involved with the action of the crime and charged her with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWISI). Police say she. Fields has a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are currently following up on leads.

