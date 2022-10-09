Duke football drops overtime heartbreaker to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA (WITN) - Duke made a 14 point comeback in the fourth quarter but fell in overtime at Georgia Tech on Saturday 23-20.

The Blue Devils saw Sahamir Hagans return an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Riley Leonard went 20 for 42 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass came in the final seconds to tight end Nicky Dalmolin to tie the game at 20 and force overtime.

Duke’s defense held Georgia Tech to a 37-yard field goal in overtime but missed a 52-yard field goal to tie the game and force a second overtime period. The Blue Devils had not played an overtime game since the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015. They beat Indiana 44-41 that game.

Duke hosts North Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff is at 8 PM in Durham.

