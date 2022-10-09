Boykin, defense help No. 14 NC State rally past FSU 19-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s Boykin picked off Jordan Travis’ pass in the end zone with 38 seconds left, lifting 14th ranked N.C. State past Florida State 19-17 Saturday night despite losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury.

Boykin’s clean catch in the end zone was the clinching play on a big — and gritty — performance by the Wolfpack’s veteran defense after halftime. N.C. State held Florida State (4-2, 2-2) to 93 yards after the break, helping the Wolfpack rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit.

Christopher Dunn also kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder early in the fourth and the go-ahead 27-yard score with 6:33 left.

The Wolfpack needed every bit of it, too, considering how daunting things looked when Leary went down late in the third. He was hit while trying to throw and suffered an injury to his right arm or shoulder, returning later to the sideline with his arm in a sling. That forced backup Jack Chambers into duty for an offense that was fighting for most of its gains even with Leary in the game.

Head coach Dave Doeren said X-rays revealed no fracture on Leary and he’ll have an MRI for further evaluation on Sunday. N.C. State also lost receiver Devin Carter and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to injuries in this one as well.

The kickoff was delayed slightly because of a pregame lighting problem.

Wolfpack play at Syracuse next time out.

