#15 Wake Forest football rolls over Army

#15 Wake Forest 45, Army 10
(WDBJ)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Wake Forest (5-1) won in all facets on Saturday night defeating Army 45-10 in front of a sellout home crowd of 32,524 fans.

Sam Hartman threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in the win.

A.T. Perry caught that touchdown. He had 11 receptions for 118 yards.

The Demon Deacons also got rushing touchdowns from Quinton Cooley, Justice Ellison, and two from Christian Turner in the victory.

Linebacker Dylan Hazen had a career high 12 tackles in the game. He also got his first career interception.

Wake Forest held Army scoreless in the first half and only allowed one touchdown.

Wake Forest has its bye week next Saturday. They host Boston College next on October 22nd.

