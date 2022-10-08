WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part Two

West Craven, Greene Central, North Pitt, James Kenan, C.B. Aycock and Northern Nash claim wins
WITN End Zone Week 8 Part Two
WITN End Zone Week 8 Part Two(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football - Week 8 - WITN End Zone

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18

Greene Central 26, Washington 13

North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0

James Kenan 35, Kinston 12

C.B. Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27

Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges

Latest News

WITN End Zone Week 8 Part One
WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part One
ECU set to face Tulane and top quarterback Pratt Saturday
ECU prepared to face mirror image in Tulane on Saturday
ECU prepared to play against full Tulane team
ECU faces tough test in New Orleans against Tulane
WITN End Zone Week 8, Part Two