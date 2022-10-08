WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part Two
West Craven, Greene Central, North Pitt, James Kenan, C.B. Aycock and Northern Nash claim wins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football - Week 8 - WITN End Zone
West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18
Greene Central 26, Washington 13
North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0
James Kenan 35, Kinston 12
C.B. Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27
Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15
