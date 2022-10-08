WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School Football - Week 8 - WITN End Zone

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18

Greene Central 26, Washington 13

North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0

James Kenan 35, Kinston 12

C.B. Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27

Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15

