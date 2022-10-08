WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part One
Rose hits final second field goal to edge Conley, Southside claims the anchor, Havelock, White Oak win conference games
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 8
J.H. Rose 24, D.H. Conley 21
Southside 10, Northside-Pinetown 7
Havelock 36, Jacksonville 34
White Oak 30, West Carteret 23
WITN Area Scores
East Carteret 54, Jones County 7
East Duplin 52, North Lenoir 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Camden County 6
Gates County 39, Bertie County 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Rose Hill Union 0
Greene Central 26, Washington 13
Hertford County 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
Kinston Parrott Academy 58, Wayne Christian 14
New Bern 54, Jacksonville Northside 26
North Duplin 27, Salemburg Lakewood 13
North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0
Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15
Pamlico County 50, Lejeune 0
Perquimans 36, Washington County 34
Pikeville Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27
Richlands 30, Croatan 0
Rocky Mount 41, Roanoke Rapids 14
Southern Nash 49, Bunn 14
Southwest Onslow 55, South Lenoir 28
Swansboro 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Tarboro 54, Robersonville South Creek 0
Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6
Warsaw Kenan 35, Kinston 12
West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18
Wilson Hunt 20, East Wake 13
