WITN End Zone Week 8 - Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 8

J.H. Rose 24, D.H. Conley 21

Southside 10, Northside-Pinetown 7

Havelock 36, Jacksonville 34

White Oak 30, West Carteret 23

WITN Area Scores

Chocowinity Southside 10, Pinetown Northside 7

East Carteret 54, Jones County 7

East Duplin 52, North Lenoir 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Camden County 6

Gates County 39, Bertie County 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Rose Hill Union 0

Greene Central 26, Washington 13

Hertford County 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Jacksonville White Oak 30, West Carteret 23

Kinston Parrott Academy 58, Wayne Christian 14

New Bern 54, Jacksonville Northside 26

North Duplin 27, Salemburg Lakewood 13

North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0

Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15

Pamlico County 50, Lejeune 0

Perquimans 36, Washington County 34

Pikeville Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27

Richlands 30, Croatan 0

Rocky Mount 41, Roanoke Rapids 14

Southern Nash 49, Bunn 14

Southwest Onslow 55, South Lenoir 28

Swansboro 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Tarboro 54, Robersonville South Creek 0

Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6

Warsaw Kenan 35, Kinston 12

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18

Wilson Hunt 20, East Wake 13

