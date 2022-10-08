Hurricane Julia to move inland over Nicaragua Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Julia became a hurricane Saturday evening with 75 mph winds. The storm is moving westward just offshore of Nicaragua where it will make landfall early Sunday. Julia is forecast to move over Nicaragua Sunday and emerge over the Pacific Ocean as a tropical storm Sunday night.

Hurricane Julia (WITN)

Floods, and mudslides from the heavy rain will be the major risks for Central America from Julia. No impacts are expected for the United States.

The rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet and will remain so for the next few days.

