Student shot following Greenville high school football game

17-year-old teen reported to police that he had been shot in the leg.
Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound after the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley.

Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired.

Later, a 17-year-old teen reported to police that he had been shot in the leg.

Greenville PD said that the victim did attend the game at Rose High School. The shooting did not happen at the football field. Police say he was shot while walking outside of the athletic fields.

The teen was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WITN is told that investigators have not determined the exact location where the shooting happened or where the shots came from. They say no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

