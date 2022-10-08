Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Plentiful clouds and sun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front moved past our area late last night, leaving behind cooler and drier weather. The front resulted in patchy clouds Saturday morning and it will lead to calm conditions and cooler temps through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 this weekend. Low temperatures should fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s at night

The cool-to-chilly nights will become more common over the coming weeks but should warm up next week prior to our next cold front next Thursday-Friday. Highs from Monday to Wednesday will sit in the low to mid 70s range with another brief stay in the 80s planned on Thursday. Timing on the rain will likely shift a bit over the coming days as model disagreement is still fairly high.

Tropical Storm Julia is strengthening into a strong tropical storm. It is expected to increase its strength and become a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning. No impacts are anticipated for ENC.

Saturday

Partly sunny and mild. Occasional clouds. High of 69. Wind NE-10

Sunday

Sunny and seasonal. High of 70. Wind NE-7

Monday

Partly sunny and pleasant. High of 72. Wind NE-5

Tuesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind NE-6

Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny. High of 76. Wind: NE-4

