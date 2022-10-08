Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

crime scene
crime scene(wanf)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured.

Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.

Mills was treated at UNC Nash Healthcare before being transported to ECU Health in Greenville where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or they can call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

