New Bern police investigating after one person shot

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are investigating after finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening.

New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in New Bern after receiving shots fired call Saturday evening after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, New Bern PD found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim’s name is not being released at this time, but that additional information will be announced at a later time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

