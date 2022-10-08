Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification.

There will be 30+ vendors that range from LGBTQ+ Community organizations, health screenings, artisans, and food including vegetarian options.

There will be three drag shows performing on the main stage, highlighting performers from all over Eastern North Carolina, New Bern’s Eli Stone, and Joel Claudio from American’s Got Talent

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges

Latest News

crime scene
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
First Alert Forecast For October 8, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 8, 2022
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found