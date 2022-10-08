Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification.

There will be 30+ vendors that range from LGBTQ+ Community organizations, health screenings, artisans, and food including vegetarian options.

There will be three drag shows performing on the main stage, highlighting performers from all over Eastern North Carolina, New Bern’s Eli Stone, and Joel Claudio from American’s Got Talent

