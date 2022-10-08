Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns.

Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well.

“If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody. I got a couple of stints in the major artery, God is good!” Outlaw said.

Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman for the city for 8 years before becoming mayor in December 2013, where he stayed until Aug. 15th of this year.

