ECU prepared to face mirror image in Tulane on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football says they will be looking in the mirror tomorrow when they play at Tulane.

Even their biggest stars coming back from injury. for the Green Wave it’s quarterback Michael Pratt.

“He’s much like ours in that. He’s extremely experienced. He’s been a starter for three years,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “He’s very experienced. He’s seen every look imaginable great operator.”

Michael Pratt sat out with injury last week as Tulane knocked off conference favorite Houston in overtime. ECU expects to see him tomorrow.

“The thing that sticks out to all of us is that he is a tough guy,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “He’s taken a lot of hits over the last couple years. He keeps getting up and going back at it like he never got hit.”

“I feel like Michael is going to have the opportunity to play this week. He looked alright,” says Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, “I haven’t had the chance to talk to him. But we feel practice is the same as game. Hopefully he is going to be fine Saturday.”

The Pirates feel like they are sort of looking in the mirror at their opponent this week.

“Their program is a lot like ours. Discipline, culture and stuff like that,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “They are going to be a really good team. Their defense is going to be really good. Physical like you said. Doesn’t do a whole lot of things. What they do, they do it well.”

“Have a lot of similarities. I feel like a lot of their skill positions are similar to ours,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “Very physical defense. Very downhill offense, runs the ball.”

For ECU running the ball is always huge to their success. Keaton Mitchell was unable to go last week. Rahjai Harris is out for the year. But they feel Mitchell will be ready for action this time against Tulane.

“Gotten all the diagnosis, we know what it is, we know how to treat it,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “He has practiced much more full speed this week. Last week I wasn’t all that optimistic about it. This week I’m pretty optimistic he will be able to go.”

